Flipkart launches 90-minute delivery service in India

NEW DELHI : E-commerce major Flipkart today announced the launch of its hyperlocal service ‘Flipkart Quick’ which promises to deliver products from local Flipkart hubs in just 90 minutes.

Building on its technology capabilities and supply chain infrastructure, Flipkart’s hyperlocal delivery model will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in categories varying from groceries, dairy and meat products, mobiles, electronics accessories, stationery items and home accessories in the first phase.

Consumers can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience. Customers can place orders anytime of the day, and get their orders delivered between 6am to midnight. Consumers will, however, have to pay a minimum delivery fee of ?29.

Flipkart Quick will debut in Bengaluru in select locations, including Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar. In the next few months, the service will be expanded to other cities.

“With Flipkart Quick – our Hyperlocal capability, we have the potential to bring together the whole network of neighbourhood Kirana stores onto our platform with just a click,” Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart, said om a statement.

He said hyperlocal capabilities are a great model for India as households are already used to their neighbourhood Kirana stores. “In fact, Indian families are so comfortable with what we call the ‘hyperlocal context’, that there is a tendency to develop deep, familial ties with vendors, shopkeepers and service providers – now with the convenience of e-commerce,” he said.