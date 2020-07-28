ISI planning to attack Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi on August 15 : Intelligence Report

New Delhi: The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s intelligence agency, is planning a terrorist attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 15, sources in the Research and Intelligence Wing (R&AW), India’s premier intelligence agency, have revealed.

According to the R&AW sources, the ISI is training terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Afghanistan to launch an attack on the religious site. Between three to five groups of terrorists, as per sources, are to be sent for the attack.

The plan, as per the intelligence agency, is to make it look like an ‘internal’ attack within India. Further, it has also been found that the VVIPs will remain on the target of the terrorists so that the impact of this attack is felt ‘at large’.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on August 5, perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The day will also mark the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.