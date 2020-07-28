Nepal makes provocation again: Pillar erected by Nepalese in ‘no-man’s land’ not yet removed

The provocation by Nepal continues in the India- Nepal border. As per reports, the pillars erected by Nepalese men for fencing a no-man’s land at the India-Nepal border have not been removed. Earlier the Nepalese officals had assured that the pillars will be removed. Some Nepalese people erected concrete and wooden pillars on Wednesday on the no-man’s land and in about 10 metres of the area into the Indian side near Tanakpur town in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials deployed at the border held a meeting with Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) after asking the Nepalese locals to remove the pillars. During the meeting, APF officials had assured the SSB officials that the pillars would be removed soon.

SSB officials suspect a ‘bigger conspiracy’ behind the act of Nepalese locals. They said patrolling has been stepped up in the area.