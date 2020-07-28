State government announces its decision on mass namaz at open grounds on Bakrid

Mass namaz on public places and open grounds were banned in Karnataka. This was announced by the department of minority welfare, Haj and Wakf. The department has banned the offering of Namaz at open grounds on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid).

As per the guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to offer Namaz inside mosques. No other place will be allowed to host a Namaz. Even while entering a mosque to offer Namaz, individuals have to compulsorily wear a mask and those above the age of 60 and below the age of 10 will not be allowed to enter.

Mosques have been asked to ensure a distance of at least 6 feet between every individual and only allow entry after recording temperature via thermal scanning.