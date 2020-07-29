Covid-19 Updates: Complete lockdown on weekends announced

A complete lockdown on weekends has been announced in Andaman and Nicobar islands by the Andaman and Nicobar administration. The restriction was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will come to effect from August 1.

All commercial establishments, shops, transport, barring those dealing with essential commodities and services, will remain shut.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rised to 363. Of the 363 cases, 170 are active, while 192 people have recovered from the disease and 1 patient has died.