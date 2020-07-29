IMD issues heavy rain alert

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a flood alert in Bihar. The heavy rain in Bihar is continuing and the weather forecasting agency has also warned of heavy rain for the coming days in the state. IMD has forecast heavy rain in the state in the next 48 hours.

As many as 36 people have lost their lives in flood related incidents in the last 24 hours. Water level of Gandak, Kosi and Bagmati is rising all along their course and are flowing above danger marks. Adhwara group of rivers are also flowing above danger mark.

Floods have affected 30 lakh people in 12 districts. Over 11 lakh people of Darbhanga are reeling under the impact of flood. The other worst affected districts are Gopalganj, Saran, Samastipur, East and West Champaran. Rail traffic on Darbhanga -Samastipur section of East Central Railway remains suspended on the sixth consecutive day, due to overtopping of rail tracks at several places. Long route trains have been diverted on alternative routes.