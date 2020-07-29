PM Narendra Modi welcomes the five Rafale jets ; tweets ‘swagatam’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted in Sanskrit welcoming Rafale fighter jets in India. The five of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter aircraft today landed at the Ambala Air Force base at around 3:10 pm. With the arrival of the ‘beasts’, India’s air power got a strategic edge in the midst of a border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

“Swagatam” (welcome), PM said with the hash tag “RafaleInIndia”.

Indian Air force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command (WAC), Air Marshal B Suresh welcomed the first five IAF Rafales which landed at Air Force Station Ambala earlier today.