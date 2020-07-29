Sunni Central Waqf Board forms new trust to build Mosque in Ayodhya

Lucknow : Sunni Central Waqf Board has created a trust named, Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation to build the mosque in compliance with the November 9 Supreme Court order pertaining to the then disputed land. The Waqf Board has informed that the newly formed Trust will have a maximum of 15 trustees with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board being its founder trustee. Zufar Ahmad Faruqi (Chairman of Sunni Waqf Board) has been named as the President of the trust while Athar Husain has been elected as the secretary.

Pronouncing the judgement in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. An alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque either by the central govt or the state govt in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya, the SC had directed. The site alloted to the Sunni Waqf Board in compliance with the SC order is near Faizabad on the Ayodhya Highway to Lucknow and is about 25 kilometres from the Ram Mandir site.