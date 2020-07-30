Unlock 3 : Gym owners’ association submits SOP to Govt

From August 1, the third phase of unlocking will begin allowing a number of relaxations. However, the containment zones in the country will continue under strict lockdown.

Though cinema halls, swimming pools, schools and colleges would remain closed in the third phase, gyms and yoga centres have given go-ahead to start operations.

Gym owners’ association in Delhi said it had submitted an SOP to G Kishan Reddy, minister of state for home affairs. Under the SOP, an overall refurbishment of gym operations has been suggested.

1. Members will have to book slots to avoid overcrowding.

2. Only a limited number of members to be allowed. depending on the area of the gym. Not more than 15 people allowed at a time even in bigger gyms.

3. Thermal screening at the entry point.

4. Mandatory use of masks

5. Social distancing to be maintained during floor exercises.

5. Showers won’t be operational.

6. Members will have to bring their water bottles.

7. Sanitising at an interval of 40 to 45 minutes.

However, concerns are being raised that even if gyms are open, they may not see the return of the members as the number of cases are at the peak right now.