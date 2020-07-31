Covid-19 Updates: Section 144 imposed in district till August 31

The district administration in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has announced Section 144 till August 31. This was announced to make sure that the upcoming festivals like Eid, Rakshabandhan, Janmashtmi etc are concluded without and the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases. The District Magistrate in Ghaziabad has decided to impose Section 144 till August 31.

All sweet vendors and rakhi shops will be allowed to open, outside containment zones, this Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Total lockdown will remain in place in Uttar Pradesh, as per orders issued earlier.