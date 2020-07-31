DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: Section 144 imposed in district till August 31

Jul 31, 2020, 10:44 am IST

The district administration in  Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has announced Section 144 till August 31. This was announced  to make sure that the upcoming festivals like Eid, Rakshabandhan, Janmashtmi etc  are concluded without and the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases. The District Magistrate in Ghaziabad has decided to impose Section 144 till August 31.

All sweet vendors and rakhi shops will be allowed to open, outside containment zones, this Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Total lockdown will remain in place in Uttar Pradesh, as per orders issued earlier.

