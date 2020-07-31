Intelligence agencies warn of possible terror attack in Ayodhya on Bhumi Pujan

The intelligence agencies has warned that there may be possible terror attack in Ayodhya on August 5, the date of Bhumi Puja of Ram Temple. The Taliban terrorists planning attacks on the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 which is on 5th August.

News Agency, ANI has reported citing the intelligence agencies that Pakistan Army would help the around 25 terrorists to enter Indian territory through the Line of Control along with Jammu and Kashmir. There is a possibility that five or six terrorists may enter via Nepal border.

Intel input warns of terrorists trained in Afghanistan by Pak commandos planning attack in J-K, Ayodhya Ram Mandir also under threat Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tTTzGNAyho pic.twitter.com/ObyKOaQnUG — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 30, 2020

The security agencies said that the attacks might take place on August 5th in the light of the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and on 15th August. The agencies added that an attack on the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan could not be ruled out.