Covid-19 Updates: Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Aug 1, 2020, 05:41 pm IST

Another minister in Karnataka has tested coronavirus positive.BC Patil, minister in Karnataka has said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The report has confirmed me to be corona positive. I am in home quarantine at my residence in Bangalore. During a recent visit to Koppal district, five of the staff members who accompanied me were reported to be coronavirus positive” B.C.Patil  tweeted.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday. Karnataka now has a total of 1,24,115 coronavirus cases, including 72,005 active cases and 49,788 discharges. So far, 2,134 deaths have been reported from the state.

