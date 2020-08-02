Black magic ritual behind Sushant’s death, Police lens turns to ‘Pooja’ account details

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has turned to pull many strings with the actors father filing an FIR against his GF Rhea Chakraborty.The case is filed in Bihar and a team of Bihar police is now in Mumbai for investigating the case.The investigation is leading to many surprise revelations as the actors family is blaming Black magic rituals behind the actors death.

According to the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account details reveal three withdrawals. The family reportedly found an amount of 2.93 lakh rupees that was withdrawn from the actor’s account in the name of a ‘Pooja’. But the star’s family members claim that the pooja was never performed. Sushant’s sister Priyanka was the nominee of the account and that’s how the details came under the scanner. Sushant has a clear bank account in which he mentions the details of money spend in his E-transactions.Even a 325 Rs spend for Rhea Chakrabarthy for dining out finds mention in the transaction details.

The investigation team also is linking Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian who died a week before the actor was found hanging from ceiling of his apartment.Salian family is suspicious about the death of Disha and the DGP of Bihar has said that there is a link between her death and Sushant’s death a week later.