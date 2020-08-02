Covid-19 Updates: Governor tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19. The medical team has advised home isolation for him. He will be monitored by a team of doctors from the hospital.

Banwarilal Purohit was taken to the hospital days after 87 employees of the Raj Bhawan tested positive for the virus.

The Governor had been in isolation since July 29, and was to be in isolation for a week. On July 23, a total of 84 staffs at the Raj Bhawan had tested positive for the infection.

The 80-year-old Purohit is the 21st Governor of Tamil Nadu. He was appointed to the post of September 30, 2017 and assumed office on October 6.