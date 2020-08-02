Strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes Philippines

A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale strikes Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said that the earthquake jolted Maguindanao province in southern Philippines on Sunday.

The earthquake struck at 1.08 am, hit at a depth of 543 km, about 13 km southeast of Cotabato City.

The earthquake was also felt in the towns of Alabel, Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani province, Tupi in South Cotabato province, General Santos City and Koronadal City.