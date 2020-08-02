The date of re-opening of schools announced

The schools which were closed for months due to Covid-19 pandemic will be re-opened in Abu Dhabi soon. The authorities has decided to resume the schools from August 30. The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge announced that schools will be reopened from 30 August.

Schools will follow four main safe pillars: operations, teaching and learning, staff and student well-being and community support. Authorities have given schools the choice to allow pupils into school full time, on alternate days, for half days, alternating weeks, or a combination.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) set out rules designed to keep children safe when they return to classes, including pupils over the age of six wearing face masks, temperature checks before entering the building, social distancing of 1.5 metres for all and an intensive cleaning programme.