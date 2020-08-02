“Will Rafale jets be able to destroy the crisis of unemployment and economic challenges?” : Shiv Sena MP slams Prime Minister

Senior leader of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut has criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government over the unemployment and economic crisis in the country. In a weekly column written in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ”Saamana” he said that people of India will seek the resignation of Prime Minister soon.

“There is a limit to people’s patience. They cannot just survive on hope and assurances. Even the prime minister will agree that even though Lord Ram’s ”vanvas” (exile) has ended,the present situation is difficult. No one had ever felt so insecure about their lives,” Raut said.

“Israel is witnessing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and there are demands for his resignation over the failure to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis. India, too, could witness the same,” he added.

“Will Rafale jets with the bomb and missile carrying capacity be able to destroy the crisis of unemployment and economic challenges?” Raut asked.