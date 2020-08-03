Ayodhya Bhumi pujan: Chief priest sent to quarantine

Acharya Satyendra Das,the Chief priest of Lord Ram temple has been sent to home quarantine,after Asst.priest Pradeep Das contracted the disease 3 days back.

Acharya Satyendra Das, said, “As one of my assistants, Pradeep Das, tested Covid positive on July 30, the trust has asked me not to enter Ram temple premises for three days. I will not be performing ‘bhumi pujan’ as other priests have been engaged for that ceremony.” The Trust members declined to comment on the development as the mega event has only 48 hrs left.

The rituals for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ will begin on August 3 with a ‘Ganesh Gauri Puja’.

PM Modi along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Nritya Gopal Das, chief of Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas would attend the ceremony. Besides the PM, about 200 guests have been invited but around 50 are expected to attend the event. Most of them are likely to attend the event via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath had visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to get first hand impressions for the August 5 event. Today as well he is visiting Ayodhya to check on the preparations.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appealed to followers of Lord Ram not to rush to Ayodhya for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of Ram temple construction.The trust has appealed to the followers to watch the ceremony on television and light a lamp in the evening to mark the occasion.The trust has decided that the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya would have a height of 161 feet along with five domes. The temple would be modelled on the basis of the design proposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad but its length, width, and height will be increased.

It would take around 3 and a half years to complete the construction of the temple.The construction work is getting constantly delayed due to the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown and other issues.