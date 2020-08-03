“Ayodhya has important relations with Korea”,says South Korean Envoy

Uttar Pradesh : South Korean Envoy to India Shin Bong-kil on Monday said that Ayodhya has important relations with Korea.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bong-kil said that in Korea’s ancient history book, it’s written that a princess from Ayodhya married a Korean king Kim Suro.

He also went on to say that in archaeological findings from king’s tomb, artefacts belonging to Ayodhya have been found.

“Ayodhya has important relations with Korea. In Korea’s ancient history book, it’s written that a princess from Ayodhya married a Korean king Kim Suro. In archaeological findings from king’s tomb, artefacts belonging to Ayodhya have been found,” Bong-kil said.