Google launches Pixel 4a with hole-punch display : Price and Features

Google Pixel 4a has been launched officially — months after being a part of the rumour mill. The new Pixel phone, which is the successor to the Pixel 3a, comes with a fresh display that flaunts a hole-punch design. The Pixel 4a is also a watered-down variant of the Pixel 4 that Google brought last year. It, thus, offers an identical camera experience. The smartphone has a single camera at both the front and back sides. Other features of the Pixel 4a including Titan M security module and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 4a price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model. The phone is initially available for pre-order in the US via the Google Store and on Google Fi. It will be available to customers starting August 20 through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and other stores in the country. Its India availability is set through Flipkart for October. Moreover, it comes in a single, Jet Black colour option. Google Pixel 4a price in India will be announced closer to local availability.