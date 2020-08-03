Mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 will be launched from October

Mikhail Murashko, the health minister in Russia has said that the country will launch a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus from October. The vaccination will be free of charge and health workers and teachers would be first in line to get vaccinated.

“We plan wider vaccination for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually. We plan that the coronavirus vaccination campaign will be totally covered from the budget. Accordingly, the vaccination scheme is known to all. It will be planned,” the Minister told TASS News Agency .

Murashko pointed out earlier that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were over.

Till now 845,443 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 646,524 patients having recovered from the disease. Death toll due to the infection stands at 14,058 in Russia.