“MLA purchase center closed for 14 days”,Kinjal Patel taunts Union government

Kinjal Patel,the wife of congress leader Hardik Patel taunted the central government with a barb tweet on Monday.Poking the government on Maharashtra,Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan MLA scams she wrote”The MLA purchase center is closed for 14 days,The manager is on Corona treatment”.

The tweet is an apparent referral to BJP national President Amit Shah who is now in isolation treatment after getting tested as Covid positive.The tweet in a back flick also means the government will be shut down with out the shadow leader ship of Amit Shah.

Kinjal,is a double degree holder and an LLB student,and often posts political and socially charged matters on her twitter handle.She married her child hood friend Hardik Patel on 27,Jan 2019.