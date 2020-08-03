Top 5 Indian bikes with good safety features for the best in-class price

All Indian bikes are now manufactured keeping in line with the new safety features and standards enforced on 2019.Under these standards, bikes or scooters above 150 cc are required to have ABS or anti-lock braking system. Due to increasing road accidents, the government had decided to implement these standards.

The two wheeler below 150 cc are required to be equipped with CBS(Combi Breaking system).

The auto companies adopting these safety features raised the show room price by 2 to 10,000 Rs.Here are 5 best bikes with good safety features in their class.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon:

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon ABS has a 149 cc engine, which gives power of 14 PS and torque of 13.6 Nm. The engine couples with a 5-speed transmission. The top speed of the bike is 112 km per hour. According to ARAI, the Pulsar 150 Neon ABS gives 65 km of mileage in a liter of petrol. At the same time, its base variant gets single channel ABS, which is given in the front.Show room Price 90,300 Rs

Honda Unicorn 160:

The Honda Unicorn 160 has a BS6 compliant 162.7cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which comes with fuel injection and Honda Eco Technology (HET). Its engine generates power of 13 PS. Its torque is 14 Nm. The company claims that this bike gets more mileage than before.The Unicorn engine is capable to deliver high low-end torque,which reduces friction losses and frequent gear shifts. The new engine comes with a counter-weight balancer, allowing the bike to have a lower vibration than before in high speeds. This bike has now become Rs 13,500 more expensive than before. For safety, it has ABS feature.Show room price 93,500 Rs

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street:

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 cruiser bike gets a 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection technology. This engine gives power of 14.5 Bhp and peak torque of 13.7 Nm, the bike gets a 5-speed gearbox. At the same time, this bike gets single channel standard ABS with single disc brake.

The BS6 model of the bike gets anti-friction brush suspension with Telescopic Front Forks. The bike gets rear five step adjustable twin spring suspension unit. The bike has 280 mm discs at the front and 130 mm drum brakes at the front.Show room price 95,890 Rs

TVS Apache RTR 160:

The TVS Apache RTR 160 has a BS9 compliant 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 2-valve, air-cooled SI engine. This engine generates 15.53 PS of power at 8400 rpm and torque of 13.9 Nm at 7000 rpm. This engine is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 has a 12-liter fuel tank. The TVS Apache RTR 160 has a length of 1105 millimeters, width 2085 millimeters and height 730 millimeters. Its wheelbase is around 1300 millimeters and ground clearance is 180 millimeters. At the same time, this bike is 10 thousand rupees cheaper than RTR 160 4V. The front has a disc brake of 270 mm and a disc brake of 200 mm in the rear.Show room price is 98,900.

Hero Xtreme 160 R:

The Hero Xtreme 160R BS6 has a 166 cc, single-cylinder OHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke, air-cooled, advanced programmed fuel injection, BS6 compliant engine for power. This engine generates a maximum power of 15 bhp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6500 rpm. It has a 5-speed manual transmission with multi plate weight culture. The Hero Xtreme 160R has a length of 2029 millimeters, width 793 millimeters, height 1052 millimeters. Its wheelbase is 1327 millimeters. At the same time, its ground clearance is 167 millimeters,and is suited for off-roading.

Its seat height is 790 millimeters. The front of the Hero Xtreme 160R has a 276-mm beetle disc brake. At the same time, there is an option to choose a 220 millimeter disc brake or 130 millimeter drum brake in its rear. For safety, it has a single channel ABS feature on its front.Show room price 99,500.