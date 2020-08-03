‘Why Amit Shah didn’t go to AIIMS’:Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questions Amit Shah for choosing private hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Congress MP from Shashi Tharoor has came forward criticizing union home minister Amit Shah for r for choosing a “private hospital for Covid-19 treatment. The Congress MP asked that why Shah has been admitted to a private hospital and wondered why he chose not to go to AIIMS in Delhi.

“… Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, neighbouring Delhi for his treatment. Amit Shah was tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday.