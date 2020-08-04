Astrologer who fixed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ time for Ram Temple gets death threats

The astrologer who fixed the time and date of Bhumi Puja for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya received death treats. Vijayendra, the priest who fixed the time to conduct ‘bhumi pujan’ for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya has been received threatening phone calls.The Karnataka government has provided security at his residence in Shastri Nagar area in Belagavi in Karnataka after this. The police had registered a case.

Vijayendra said to reporters that one caller asked him why he had set the date for the ‘bhumi pujan’. ” ‘Why are you joining it?’ I said that the organisers had requested me to give a date for ‘bhumi pujan’ and I did as asked. The caller did not reveal his name. The calls are coming from different numbers”, he said.

Vijayendra has been associated with the Ram temple movement for the last many years. In February this year, he was asked by the Trust to calculate and convey the time suitable for the launch of the temple construction work.