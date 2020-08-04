Shiv Sena has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic will disappear with the blessings of Lord Rama.

“There is no other golden moment like the one when Prime Minister Modi performs the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya. Coronavirus is there, but will disappear with Lord Ram’s blessings,” Shiv Sena said.

“There is excitement in the country in view of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony . Coronavirus has spread in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and the entire country. This crisis, too, will fade away with the blessings of Lord Ram,” it said.

Advani and Joshi, key leaders associated with the Ram temple construction campaign, will witness the ceremony via video conferencing from Delhi, the editorial noted. They were advised not to attend the ceremony in view of their age and the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ayodhya, it said.

Uma Bharti, another prominent leader attached to the campaign, will also not be present at the ceremony and will instead watch it “from the banks of the Sarayu river through the eyes of her mind”, the Sena said.