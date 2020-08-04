IPL 2020 :Players to be tested every 5 th day,Foreign players to be screened twice before entering UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared the draft for the IPL to be held in the UAE from 19 September to 10 November. The draft requires that the players and staff should have a corona test every 5th day of the tournament. At the same time, foreign players will be able to join the team in the UAE only after two tests are negative. But the Indian players and support staff will be allowed to train in the UAE only after 5 tests are negative.

A BCCI source told a news agency that all Indian players and support staff will have to stay in Quarantine for 14 days with their respective teams in India. A week before this, all players will have to conduct two tests in 24 hours. Whereas foreign players will also have to stay in Quarantine for 14 days before coming to UAE and only after two negative reports will they be able to leave for UAE.

Players and support staff upon reaching UAE will have to remain quarantined for 7 days before joining training sessions. During this time no one will be able to meet each other in the hotel. During this, everyone will have Covid test on the first, third, and sixth days. Only after three negative reports come, they will be able to enter and practice in a bio-secure environment.

Whether the players can take a family with them or not, the franchise can decide. If the family goes along, they too have to follow strict protocols. Families will also not be allowed to meet anyone outside the bio-secure environment. Also, masks and social distancing will have to be followed during interactions with other players and their families.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is expected to make a come back this IPL .