“Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya”,says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Uttar Pradesh : Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was the one who had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir at Lord Ram’s Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

“Shilanyas to ho chuka hai Rajiv Gandhi ji kar chuke hain (the foundation stone (for Ram Mandir) has already been laid by Rajiv Gandhi)”, said Digvijaya Singh.

Incidentally, this statement by Singh comes a couple of days after a tweet in which he had said that, “The centre of our faith is Lord Ram! And today, the country is being run with trust in Lord Ram. That’s why we all wish that a grand temple should be built at the birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya. Rajiv Gandhiji also wanted the same”.

Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir will be conducted on 5 August in the present of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other invitees include BJP stalwart L K Advani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.