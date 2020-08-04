Remembering Kishore da :A versatile genius

“Kishor da”, as he is known in the industry is one of the greatest playback singers of Indian cinema.Though not a trained singer his prowess flowed seamlessly to all areas of creativity which made him to excel as a playback singer,lyricist,screen play writer and also as a director.His acting was craftily laced with wit and humor often spontaneously generated on the sets.

As a genius he was, Kishore da is also remembered for his eccentric behaviour and an enigmatic life.He was soon to crash right off the frame if not recognized for what he does.

Not many know that apart from the thousands of songs he graced with his beautiful voice Kishore da was stage shy.During a fund raising stage show by the Playback Singer Association, it was made mandatory for every singer to be present.The Association,who knew of his stage phobia gave Talat Mehmood the responsibility of bringing him to the show anyhow.Kishore himself was an admirer of Talat Mehmood that he never denies any of his words. However, when Talat Mehmood went to pick Kishore Da at his residence, he realised that the singer had locked the door and run away! Later it was actor Sunil Dutt who helped him get over this phobia before an event in 1970.

It is Kishore da’s 91st birthday today.He was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly in Bengal at 1929.W.Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted a tribute to the versatile genius on her twitter handle.