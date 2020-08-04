Telugu version of Malayalam movie ‘Forensic’ does well in Aha platform

The Telugu dubbed version of Malayalam movie ‘Forensic’ is doing well with good reviews in the Aha platform. Forensic is a super hit Malayalam film which received a lot of appreciations at the box-office. Tovino Thomas played the lead role in the film. Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John and Renji Panicker acted in the key roles. Dhanesh Anand and Sajju Kurup are also a part of the film. Now, the movie gets a Telugu version.

Team Aha grabbed the dubbing rights of the film. and the film was aired from 31st of July.

The film is grossing super positive reviews both in Malayalam and Telugu.

The film has all the components of a super grosser and the chances are high that the movie will perform well in other languages too.