Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan : CM Yogi Adityanath lights firecrackers ahead of the event ; Watch Video

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit firecrackers and celebrated ‘Diwali’ at his official residence in Lucknow as part of ‘deepotsav’ event ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Celebrations took place in Kanpur and other parts of the state even as the holy city of Ayodhya was lit-up ahead of the mega event. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers lit earthen lamps in Kanpur to celebrate ‘deepotsav’ ahead of the big day.

#WATCH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lights a firecracker at his official residence in Lucknow as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YUogsmwXGd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2020