‘Babri Masjid will live forever’: Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Bumi Pujan

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi has sais that the Babri Masjid incident will not be erased from Ayodhya’s legacy. He said this ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Bhumi Pujan.

Tweeting with the hashtag Babri Zinda Hai (Babri is alive), Owaisi said, “Babri Masjid thi, hai, aur rahegi.”

Asaduddin Owaisi has been continuously criticizing the union government on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had earlier objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the bhoomi pujan .

“If PM Modi attends in his capacity as a prime minister, it will send a wrong message to the country,” he said.

He added that coming generations will be told about the history of the case as. “Legally, the judgment has come from the highest court of appeal in the land (Supreme Court), but this episode will not be closed till I live,” he said.