WhatsApp adds new search feature for users

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has added a new ‘Search the Web’ feature for its users. This new feature will allows users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message.

The ‘Search the Web’ option is currently being rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK and the US. The feature will be available for users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

“Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about the content they have received,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Now, any message that has been forwarded at least five times will feature a ‘magnifying glass’ icon at its side, which will allow the user to search the web for the data in the message. The feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself.