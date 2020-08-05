WhatsApp launches new ‘search the web’ feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp has introduced a new “Search the Web” feature to fight misinformation on its platform. The feature will allow users to check if the forwarded message they have received is authentic.

When users receive a forwarded message, they will see a magnifying glass next to it. Search the Web can be used by tapping on the magnifying glass icon to find news results or other sources of information about the content users have received.

The feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself.

Search the Web is currently being rolled out Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US. The feature will be available for users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

The Search the Web feature is an addition to a list of new WhatsApp features introduced to combat fake news. Previously, the company had introduced a “forwarded” label messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. The two arrows help people know when they’ve received a message that was not written by close contact.

The messaging app also set the limit to five users in India for forwarding messages.