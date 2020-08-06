Coronavirus : Another minister tests positive for COVID-19

Shimla : Newly inducted Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. His sample was taken at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here.

Chaudhary tested positive after coming in contact with his private secretary, who had already contracted the infection.

The development has led to panic as Chaudhary is learnt to have interacted with a large number of people after his induction into the ministry on July 31. He had even attended a Cabinet meeting the same day.

As such, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, other ministers and senior bureaucrats are faced with the threat of contacting the virus.

A large number of his supporters had turned up in Shimla on the day of his induction and he was also given a rousing reception on his arrival in his home district of Sirmaur, especially his constituency Paonta Sahib.

The Shimla administration and the health authorities are now faced with the tough challenge of mapping his primary contacts and those with whom all of them came in touch.