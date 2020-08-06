Mohanlal’s new look viral on internet, Donnes a full mane after lock down

Mohanlal affectionately called by Keralites as Lalettan has surprised everyone with his new look after a lockdown. The Megastar came out of his den donning a full beard. Lalettan spent his lockdown in Chennai and celebrated his 60 th birthday in confinement with family.

He was first spotted during the rehearsal of a channels Onam special program after the mandatory quarantine period upon return to Kerala. However, the new look is a first of its kind to the acting gem and fans all over are excited over it.