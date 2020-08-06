CM responds on laying foundation stone at Ayodhya ,in terms of prevailing pandemic scenario

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that all Congress party workers have always taken a favourable stand towards the Hindutva concepts, but we should focus on COVID resistance activities right now. The chief minister said this while responding to the questions on Priyanka Gandhi’s statement about laying foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The CPM politburo has made their stand clear regarding the Ayodhya issue. It need not be repeated. At present, COVID transmission is increasing rapidly in the country and we have to think about the ways to contain it. The people struggling in poverty need to be helped. The state government is focusing on such matters. The move to allocate Rs 50 crore for the NRIs is part of this, the chief minister said.

Priyanka Gandhi’s response is not surprising. We all know the stand taken by Congress at all times. The stand taken by Rajiv Gandhi and Narasimha Rao were part of the history. If Congress had taken a strong stand in terms of secularism, our country would not have had this plight. There is nothing new in the stand of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Congress has always maintained a soft Hindutva attitude. They allowed worshipping in Babri Masjid and laying foundation tone for the temple. The government led by Narasimha Rao viewed demolition of the Masjid negligently and everything happened later was the consequence of this. The Muslim League also supported them, the chief minister stated.