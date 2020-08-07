Coronavirus : Rajya Sabha MP tests positive for COVID19

New Delhi : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral is the latest to test COVID positive on Friday, a day after he attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting along with several other leaders.

The SAD leader attended the parliamentary standing committee meeting on personnel, public grievances, law and justice on Thursday. He, however, claimed that the meeting was held following social distancing norms and the attendees wore face masks during the meeting.

Meanwhile, without naming Gujral, All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien took a pot shot at the government.

He tweeted, “An MP who attended a Parliament Standing committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today. We wish him a speedy recovery. Trinamool MPs are not attending. For 4 months we have been urging that these meetings happen virtually. Enough scope to tweak rules. Anyone listening!”