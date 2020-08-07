‘Heavy Rain Alert’: IMD issues ‘Red Alert’ 3 districts in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ in 3 districts in Kerala. The weather forecasting agency has warned of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the state.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state. The alert for has been issued till August 11.

Earlier on Friday around 67 people were trapped in landslide in Idukki. As per latest reports, 10 people were found dead and the rescue operation is progressing.

“The National Disaster Defence Force was appointed for rescue operation in the landslide Idukki Rajamala. It was suggested to go to Rajamala with the team that was already set up in Idukki. One more group from Thrissur will reach Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest and Revenue Authorities were also directed to energize the rescue operations”, said CM.