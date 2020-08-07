Ill fated Air India plane tried to land twice before crash!!!

Global flight tracker website indicates that the Air India Express plane that skidded on the runway at Kerala’s Kozhikode tried to land at least twice at the tabletop airport. Flightradar24, a Swedish firm that shows real-time commercial flight tracking information on a map, indicated that the Boeing 737 NG that came from Dubai with 190 people on board tried to land twice.



Flightradar24, a Swedish firm that shows real-time commercial flight tracking information on a map, indicated that the Boeing 737 NG that came from Dubai with 191 people on board tried to land twice.

At least 16 people, including a pilot, were killed and 123 injured after an Air India Express plane with more than 180 passengers on board skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala.

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50-feet valley breaking into two portions. A tabletop runway is a runway on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation, which drops into a gorge.



In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane landed in heavy rain and after landing at Runway 10, it continued running until the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two.

“Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces,” DGCA said in a statement

The Kozhikode Collector said relatives of passengers onboard the flight can contact the following helpline for inquiries: 0495-2376901.