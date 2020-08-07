Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rajamalai shocking tragedy; The rescue operation is progressing as the area is submerged.

Five tea estate workers were killed when a mound of earth caved in on a row of houses at Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district early Friday morning as heavy rains pounded the area triggering a landslide. News agency PTI has confirmed that five bodies have been recovered. Five others who were injured have been rushed to the Tata General Hospital. At least 70 more people were suspected to be trapped under the soil, burying as many as 20 houses of plantation workers.

Heavy rainfall have been continuing in Kerala districts including Wayanad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall warning for the state till August 11.

“So far, 10 people have been rescued. The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. We don’t know the exact numbers yet, but at least three families are stranded there,” Idukki SP said.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has contacted the Air Force seeking its helicopter for the rescue mission in Idukki.

Police and Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and the district administration has asked hospitals in the region to stay prepared. Kerala Health department has dispatched 15 ambulances and a special medical team to provide medical assistance to those affected by the landslides in Idukki.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki’s Rajamala. Police,fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.