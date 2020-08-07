US Senate approves TikTok ban on government devices

New York : US Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday to ban TikTok, the Chinese-owned hit video-sharing app, from use on government-issued devices, the final step before the proposal heads to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The No TikTok on Government Devices Act would prohibit federal employees, officers, lawmakers and contractors from downloading or using TikTok – and all other apps developed by its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance – on any device issued by the US government or government corporation.

The Senate vote followed the unanimous vote two weeks ago by its Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approving the legislation, which was introduced in March by Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican. An identical version was passed in July by the House of Representatives, 336-71.

TikTok was thrust into the spotlight of the escalating US-China tech war, coming under fire from US lawmakers and the Trump administration over their stated concerns that the company’s association with the Chinese government could put the safety of American user data at risk, and thus posed a national security threat.