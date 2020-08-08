Alert….!!! Heavy rains in Pathanamthitta; Water level in Pampa Dam rises; Instructed to be vigilant!!!

Pathanamthitta: Heavy rains continue in the district. The water level in the Pampa dam rose due to heavy rains. Currently, the dam has a height of 983 meters, officials said. Authorities have warned that an orange alert will be issued if the water level rises.

If the heavy rains continue, the water level in the dam will rise again. If so, the Orange Alert is likely to be announced tonight. The district administration has warned people to be vigilant as the rains continue.

Fishermen have left Kollam for Pathanamthitta due to the risk of floods. Ten boats and 20 workers have gone to Pathanamthitta. As many as 51 relief camps have been set up in Pathanamthitta following the rains.