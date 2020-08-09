DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Earthquake hit eastern Xizang-India border region

Aug 9, 2020, 11:32 pm IST

An earthquake which measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Eastern Xizang-India Border Region. The earthquake was felt at 2:20 pm on Sunday. This was informed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).here was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

 

Earlier on July, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet with the epicentre located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu.

