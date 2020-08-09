Giving a ‘big challenge to China’, Indian Air Force deploys Light Combat Helicopter in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Ladakh. The LCH were carrying out patrolling and armed patrol sorties between Leh and other airbases, including forward area in the Ladakh region from last week.

IAF had already deployed the Apache AH-64E attack helicopter in Ladakh. The Indian Army has also deployed Rudra armed helicopters in the region and have been operating from the forward bases.

On Friday (7 August), IAF’s Vice Chief Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora flew in one of the two LCHs. The helicopter was flown by the Vice Air Chief from Thoise to Leh. He was accompanied by a HAL test pilot and took off from Thoise in full mission configuration.

The LCH crossed several passes during the flight including Khardung La and Chang La near Leh. The attack helicopter also carried out a simulated attack on a high altitude target.