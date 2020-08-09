Images insulting the PM Modi were shared on social media; Case against Congress leader!!!

A case has been registered against a Congress leader who shared an insulting picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari. The action was taken following a complaint by BJP leader Gaurav Randiv.

In fact, Congress leader Jeetu Patwari had shared it on his Twitter account during the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, tampering with the photo of PM Modi. However, he later deleted his post. Jitu Patwari said that he did not make any derogatory remarks against the PM. His comment was on the failure of the central government on economic and employment fronts.

An FIR has been registered against Jitu Patwari at the Chhatripura police station in connection with the incident. The case has been registered against Jitu under sections 464 and 181 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

Jitu Patwari shared insulting pictures of the Prime Minister on Twitter. As the images spread widely, many people came out against Patwari.