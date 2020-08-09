“Mumbai gave him prosperity and not Bihar”: Shiv Sena leader makes objectionable comments against Bihar on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Senior leader of Shiv Sena and Lok Sabha member Sanjay Raut has came with objectionable comments against Bihar on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. in an article written on the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, Saamana, the leader said that it was Mumbai that give prosperity to the actor.

“Bihar government should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput. Over the last few years, Sushant was a Mumbaikar. Mumbai gave him prosperity and Bihar didn’t stand by him during his struggle,” an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamna read.

Raut also accused that the actor was in not in good terms with his father. . “How many times did Sushant meet his father?. His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Anita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle”, he said.

The statements by Sanjay Raut come in the backdrop of the feud between the Mumbai Police and the Bihar police over the jurisdiction issue of the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Initially, Bihar asked for CBI investigation last week after Sushant Rajput’s family sought a probe by the agency.