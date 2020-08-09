‘Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi’: How many seats will BJP get, who will rule India if Lok Sabha election held now: Survey reveals

A survey conducted by a national media in association with a agency has revealed the current political situation in the country. The survey has revealed that if the general elections were held today which party will get majority of seats.

As per the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll survey conducted by India Today Group-Karvy Insights Ltd, the NDA led by BJP will come in to power again. The survey also revelaed that BJP may lose 20 seats. BJP will win 283 seats in the Lok Sabha. BJP has 303 sears now.

The main opposition party Congress will also lose 3 seats and decline from its current position of 52 seats. But other parties would gain 23 more seats taking their total from 188 to 211.

The ruling NDA may gain 13 seats due to its 1% vote share gain as compared to the MOTN poll in January 2020 while the UPA likely to lose 15 seats due to decline in vote share by 2%. The poll suggests the NDA’s tally would be 316 while the UPA’s tally would be 93.

Ruling NDA’s vote share decline from 45% in the 2019 elections to 42%. But the UPA would not lose vote share compared to the 2019 elections.