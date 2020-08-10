Sachin Pilot camp seeks an appointment with Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan( Jaipur): In the midst of the Rajasthan political turmoil, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, along with his supporting MLAs, has requested for an appointment with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Sachin Pilot in the next day or two.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier hinted that he will not oppose the return of rebel MLAs if Congress high command gives them the nod. An unnamed Congress leader has clarified that the chances for reconciliation are high if a meeting with Rahul Gandhi is possible for the rebels.

The meeting will take place before the session of the state legislature begins on 14 August. According to sources, Sachin Pilot has met Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal in the last two days.