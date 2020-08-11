Actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: Reports

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, say reports. It has also been reported that the 61-year-old actor will soon be flying to the US soon for medical treatment.

A close friend of the actor spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, “Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal.” Furthermore, the friend also added that though Sanjay Dutt is pretty shaken he is also certain of being cured. “It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately”, the friend was quoted as saying to the publication.